E. ROCKHILL TWP., Pa. - For the second night in a row, a heated school board meeting in Bucks County went on for hours. This time though, there were several surprises, but ultimately many in the Pennridge community went home disappointed.

The Pennridge School District's school board was scheduled to vote Wednesday night on whether to fire the district's current curriculum supervisors. Ultimately that vote didn't happen, as a surprise motion was approved to table (or postpone) that decision.

There was, however, another surprise vote.

More than three-and-a-half hours into the meeting, board member Ron Wurz made the motion to terminate the school's contract with Vermilion, though it was not on the agenda.

Vermilion is a third-party contractor hired by the school board to consult on the curriculum. It was founded just this past December by Jordan Adams, who has ties to Hillsdale College, which is a private, conservative Christian college. Many fear the school's contract with the company will result in students learning a whitewashed version of history, and it's been a source of contention in the district.

Some have also alleged the contract between the district and Vermilion was done quickly and in secrecy.

The motion to end the Vermilion contract was defeated 5-4, meaning the consulting firm stays, bringing huge disappointment to the majority attending the meeting.

The motion to postpone the vote on current curriculum supervisors was made with the understanding that they would work with Vermilion and Adams to complete a curriculum that will garner the board's approval.

Wednesday's meeting follows Tuesday night's committee meetings, which had numerous parents, teachers and students taking to the podium to address concerns about Vermilion.

"As I sat through the hours of meetings last night and early this morning, all I could think was how happy I was to be done here," Pennridge graduate, Robin Reid, said Wednesday night. "To entertain one underexperienced and underqualified man with these four professionals is a joke."

"I'm standing up here for my students asking you please don't shut doors on them," Amy Johnson, a teacher at Pennridge School District, said.

The school board had been planning on voting to eliminate those four education professionals who currently write curriculum, but a motion, then a vote, to table that kept them off the chopping block -- for now, at least.

According to the school's website, there are no upcoming board meetings for at least the next month, but board members say they'll meet with supervisors in the summer to discuss a plan.

Superintendent retiring

Also at the meeting, another surprise announcement was made. The district's superintendent, David Bolton, will be retiring October 31, once his extended health leave is up.

Back in April, the superintendent wrote a letter to the school board, expressing concerns about the rushed contract with Vermilion.

"I'm very sad and mildly jealous that Dr. Bolton is retiring but mostly I'm scared," a community member said, addressing the school board. "It is a full-blown structure of trying to protect our school from you. And they are doing an amazing job, so keep pulling them out."

Bolton released a statement after the meeting, saying he appreciates the board allowing him to extend his health leave through October, and that it's his "voluntary and irrevocable decision to retire."

"I love the Pennridge Community and am incredibly proud of the work we have accomplished," the statement continues, in part.

Bolton has been superintendent since 2018.

Bathroom policy

Also at the meeting, a number of people spoke out against a previous decision mandating people to use the bathroom of their biological gender.

"You will never understand how hard it is to be an LGBTQ-plus student and African American student in a public school," one student said to a standing ovation. "Because if you did, you wouldn't keep creating these policies that make it harder for us to just exist."

"Congratulations," another student said. "Because you've made going to the bathroom stressful and in some cases dangerous to trans students."

A change.org petition entitled, "Hold Pennridge School Board Accountable!" has garnered more than 1400 signatures.

Other business

Budget

The board also approved the 2023-2024 general fund budget with revenues and expenditures totaling $154.7 million. It establishes a tax millage rate of 135.2555.

The budget does not raise taxes from the 2022-2023 rate.

Construction

The board approved an agreement with SitelogIQ Construction Management to provide preconstruction, bidding and construction management for the 2024 sitework phase three projects.

The total amount available for the construction of the project is about $7 million.

The deal with SitelogIQ is worth $310,700.

In addition, directors authorized bidding for the 2024 sitework phase three projects to include paving, sitework and wayfinding signage at the high school and middle school campus.

The board also OK'd a Guaranteed Energy Savings Agreement amendment.

The amendment involves various maintenance projects such as the replacement of an underground fuel oil tank at Guth Elementary School, upgrades at Deibler Elementary, kitchen renovations at Grasse Elementary and masonry restoration and roof repairs at South Mountain Middle School.

The amendment is valued at more than $3.4 million.