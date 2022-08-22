The Pennridge School District Board of Directors addressed a petition Monday night which would, if enacted, change how members are elected.

The petition, filed earlier this month in Bucks County Common Pleas Court, asks a judge to split Pennridge into three geographical voting districts requiring candidates to live in each district. The board currently has nine members, and under the proposal each district would elect three members. Currently Pennridge, like most Pennsylvania school districts, is an at-large school district.

Pennridge Citizens for Direct Representation offered the proposal for the redistricting. Their model creates a Region One consisting of East and West Rockhill, Bedminster and Dublin with a 17,368 population total. Region Two consists of Sellersville, Perkasie and West Rockhill with 17,925 citizens. Region Three involves Hilltown and Silverdale, with 17,089 people.

The board president responded during Monday night's meeting at Pennridge High School.

"We believe it's in the best interest for voters in Pennridge to maintain the same level of participation in school board elections and their voice that they enthusiastically embraced especially over the last few election cycles," President Joan Cullen said. "We believe both sides deserve to be heard by the judge. We've instructed our solicitor to provide a response to the request we received. But it is our hope that the issue will be resolved without a protracted dispute and undue expenditure of taxpayer dollars."

In other news, the board approved various district policies on first reading. These policy changes include a policy to comply with the legal requirement that the school district provide parental access to information about the curriculum. Another includes a policy about how students "express themselves" in words or symbols and to "disseminate non-school materials to others as part of that expression." This includes when and where non-school materials can be disseminated. The policy establishes what student expression is prohibited and allowed.

Future policies discussed Monday night involve students' cell phone usage.

In other business, the board approved Pennridge School District's 2022-2023 goals. The goals focus on areas such as student growth and achievement, expansion of college and career opportunities, data goals, leadership, district operations and financial management, communication and community relations and human resource management.

Those goals include providing a balanced 2023-2024 budget with a tax increase at or below the Act 1 Index. From an academic standpoint, they involve increasing Pennridge's average of students scoring proficient and advanced by 10 percent over the next two years in elementary school Third RELA PSSA results. Middle school math results should increase by 12 percent over the next two years. In high school, the plan is to improve algebra One Keystone scoring in the proficient and advanced categories by 10 percent over the next two years.

In other news, directors approved changes to the controlled substance and paraphernalia policy. The alteration involves student conduct that occurs off-campus and now includes "during non-school hours" to the same extent as provided in the district's student discipline policy. This replaces line item statements governing student conduct in transit involving school-sponsored activities, extracurricular activities and randomized drug testing.

In other votes, the board appointed Jenna Vitale as kindergarten through 12th grade supervisor of social studies and English language development. She will receive a $124,207 annual salary.

Finally, the board awarded the district's school bus bid to Wolfington Body Company, in a deal worth $469,184.