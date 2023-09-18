ROCKHILL TWP., Pa. – The Pennridge school board policy committee on Monday reviewed a draft of a first reading on a policy to define sex-based distinctions in athletics.
The proposed policy states that when a student is registering for sports, the parent or guardian will designate the student's gender for school records, unless the superintendent or athletic director has a reasonable cause to believe the student's sex is other than designated.
If requested by the superintendent, a student would have to provide a birth certificate.
The proposed policy states that district athletic teams or sports must be expressly designated for males, females or coed.
Sports designated for females shall not be open to males and sports designated for males shall not be open to females.
But the proposal also states that reasonable accommodations must be provided for females to try out for teams designated for males when there is no female team for that particular sport, and the same would be true for males.
Board member Jordan Blomgren said she thinks it is important to include the phrase 'in compliance with PIAA bylaws.'
"That's important because they (PIAA) have very specific criteria for the accommodations," Blomgren said.
Board member Joan Cullen claimed that "almost all Americans" think such a policy is common sense.
"Because this is so important, this is not something that we should be looking to rush," Cullen said. "It should be something that we absolutely cross every 't' and dot every 'i,' and make sure that we get it right."
"It's already our practice at at Pennridge, so it's not an emergency," Cullen added. "We are just codifying what we are doing in practice."
Community member Dan Shapiro questioned the need for the board to be taking time to develop such a policy.
"Are there any real incidents that we're governing, or are we just simply governing the national talking points?" Shapiro asked.
"I think I speak for a lot of people when I say we would love it if you would stop wasting your bandwidth and our tax dollars on talking point issues that aren't actually happening here," Shapiro continued, "and instead focus on our dropping test scores, our teachers and staff fleeing in record numbers and our schools that can't open when it gets hot."
"We would love it if you guys would stop dragging us into lawsuits and actually do things that affect what's happening," he said.
Other members of the community thanked the board for having the courage to address the issue through a policy.
The board agreed the solicitor needs to review the proposed policy.