It's the end of the school year for many, but instead of winding down, things are really heating up at one district in our area.

The Pennridge school board is meeting Monday night, amid the possibility of a new curriculum, with Vermillion Education taking over for the school.

There's a lot of controversy surrounding it, and parents are not the only group expressing concern. A meeting that was supposed to happen last week was first rescheduled for another day, then un-canceled, then re-canceled, to be rescheduled at an undetermined date, once again.

Many say they feel the school board was trying to slip some things under the radar. Video of that meeting last Wednesday, that was eventually canceled, was sent to 69 News.

"You know we're in violation of the Sunshine Act," an unknown member on that meeting - before hundreds of others were let in - could be heard saying. "You do know that, don't you?"

The meeting had been scheduled for Wednesday, but the district tweeted at 3:30 that afternoon, that it was going to be re-scheduled, because of the air quality alerts. But by almost 5 p.m. another tweet indicated the meeting was back on. Many expressed concerns in the meeting that it was violating the policy that rescheduled meetings must have 24 hours prior notice.

"I do not want to participate in this meeting," Pennridge school board member Joan Cullen could be heard saying. "We were not able to consult with our solicitor to determine whether this meeting is actually legal."

At another time, member Megan Banis-Clemens could be heard defending what had been called a mistake during this meeting.

"Can you guys just stop being ignorant about it," she said. "People were trying to, to protect people, based on the air quality and still be able to have a meeting."

The school board was expected to discuss a new curriculum with Vermillion Education. Many in the community have expressed concern about the controversial connection the contractor has with Hillsdale College, which is a private, conservative Christian school.

Many said they believe the brief canceling and then un-canceling of the meeting is because the board members wanted to avoid all the opposition against Vermillion.