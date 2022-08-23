The Pennridge School District Board of Directors approved several amendments to district policies Monday night at Pennridge High School.

The revisions included topics such as student expression and teacher advocacy. The student expression changes - Section 220 - deletes previous sentences and in some cases paragraphs. Some were replaced with the word "disseminate," specifically dissemination of materials that are not part of district-sponsored activities. One example of this is to "disseminate non-school materials to others as part of that expression." This includes when and where non-school materials can be disseminated.

The policy establishes what student expression is prohibited and allowed. Section 220 does not involve the dissemination of district curriculum or extra curricular programs. That is governed in other policies.

The First Amendment to the United States Constitution guarantees freedom of speech, the policy notes. However, the board also recognizes that "the exercise of that right is not unlimited and must be balanced with the district's responsibility to maintain a safe and orderly school environment and to protect the rights of all members of the school community."

The policy states students have the right to express themselves unless that expression "is likely to, or does materially and substantially disrupt or interfere with the education process..." Acts that are prohibited include anything unlawful or violating district rules or policies, or defamatory, lewd, obscene, vulgar or profane. Other prohibitions center on advocating for something that reasonably compromises students' health and welfare, or incites violence.

During a public comment session, resident Stephanie Regina said the use of the word "disseminate" could be considered ambiguous.

"A lot of things get struck out and reworded and it's essentially the same thing," Regina said.

Resident Jean Hostetler said she read and reread the policies and mostly applauded the policy changes.

"It addresses issues of inclusion and diversity that people have been hounding for quite some time," Hostetler said.

Another resident, Melissa Smith, commended the board for the changes in general, which she said adds increased transparency for parents.

"Thank you for putting the focus back on education and not the divisive social issues that seem to creep into schools and take up so much time," Smith said.

All policy amendments were approved on first reading.