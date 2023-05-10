Concerned members of the Pennridge School District gathered for a rally ahead of Wednesday night's school board meeting. A plan to address several topics of contention has many concerned.

The board plans to vote on a new policy that will only allow the student to use the bathroom of the gender they were assigned at birth.

Parents say who can use which bathrooms is just one contentious topic at the upcoming meeting.

Laura Foster is a mom of three children in the Pennridge School District. She and others held a rally before that meeting.

"I really started to get involved when there was these discriminatory policies against LGBTQ + students, and seeing the impact that it had on the mental health of children," she said. "I'm a mental health therapist."

Right now, the district says that with parent permission, students can use the bathroom of the gender they identify with. But Policy 720 would change that. Back in late April, it went through a "first read."

"Do not try to tell people what my belief was on this subject," one board member said during the discussion. "My intent never would have been to have biological males and biological females in locker rooms together."

A final vote taking place Wednesday night has parents, like Foster, concerned.

"We know that for LGBTQ + kids, their mental health is not determined by the status of them being gay or trans or loving someone of the same gender, mental health issues arise from them having an unsupportive environment," she said.

This past Monday, May 8, the topic was brought up again.

"Do you want gender identity and ideology to be born into the physical structure of our schools. Or do you not?" one community member asked.

"So if you're trans and you want to use a different bathroom, you have to 'out' yourself to be able to use a bathroom in school," Foster told 69 News on Wednesday.

The community member who spoke on May 8 argues the current political climate will affect thousands of students passing through the school system.

"I don't want to put a situation in place for our community," he said, "where we're expressly adopting this gender identity that I think our community as a whole considers dangerous, especially to girls."

The policy also includes verbiage saying the district will provide single-user facilities that may be accessed by any student and staff within the district, regardless of their sex or gender identity.

The school sent 69 News a statement, responding to the rally, saying in part:

"We encourage our students, staff, and entire community to be an active voice in all Pennridge School District decisions. At the same time, we ask them to be respectful and courteous during the meetings, but utilize the public comment section of the meeting to have their voices heard by anyone present at the meeting."