E. ROCKHILL TWP., Pa. - A Bucks County superintendent is retiring.

The Pennridge School District board of directors accepted the retirement of Superintendent David Bolton on Wednesday night.

The surprise announcement of Bolton's retirement was made during the meeting, and the agenda was amended to include an official separation agreement between Bolton and PSD dated for Oct. 31.

The board also approved an extension of his current leave of medical absence, which began June 9, through Oct. 31.

Bolton has served as the district's superintendent since August 2018.

The announcement came during another contentious school board meeting.

There is ongoing debate about a recent contract the district made with a third-party consulting firm to review its curriculum.

A letter recently surfaced from April, when Bolton wrote to the school board expressing concerns about the rushed contract with Vermilion.

The school board was to vote on whether to eliminate curriculum supervisor positions, but a motion was made and approved to table that vote. The motion was made with the understanding that subject supervisors would work with Vermilion Education founder Jordan Adams to complete a curriculum that will garner the board's approval.

Many have spoken out, and continued to do so Wednesday during a public comment session, about Vermilion and what they feel was a rushed, secret contract.

Later during the meeting, a motion to terminate the contract with Vermilion was defeated by a 5-4 vote.

The board also addressed other business Wednesday night, including passing a final budget and construction items.

