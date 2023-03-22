The Pennridge unified bocce ball team walked out to their bus to cheers Wednesday morning.

It was a sendoff fit for champions, as the team is "rolling on into Hershey" where the state championship begins Thursday morning.

Bocce is fairly new to the high school sports world. Pennsylvania sanctioned unified bocce ball as an "official sport" just a few years ago. Some have termed bocce "Italian bowling," where competitors take turns bowling balls to a smaller one, with points awarded for being closest to the small ball.

In this state competition all the teams are "unified," meaning they consist of both students with and without a disability.

Ty Porter is part of the team. He says, "It's really good to do something bigger than yourself, especially for my friends here, glad to give this guy a great opportunity."

The trip to the state championships are bit of a surprise, some calling it a "Cinderella Story" after pulling an upset in the regional championships.

But, Kyle Strassburg has no doubt who will win in Hershey. He says, "My buddy Ty and I, we will take gold home!"

They've certainly already won the hearts of many! Porter and Strassburg shared with 69 News a song that gets them going, "Don't stop believing, don't stop believing."

The state championships begin Thursday at 8 a.m.