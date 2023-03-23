A Bucks County unified bocce team has a lot to be proud of.

The Pennridge High School team, made up of students with and without a disability, made it to the semifinals in the state championship in Hershey.

Pennridge beat Pittsburgh-area Chartiers Valley 6-4 in the first round Thursday morning, but fell to Greencastle-Antrim 6-5 in the semifinals.

PIAA - Interscholastic Unified Bocce State Championship is underway from Hershey!!!!#GenerationUnified | @PADeptofEd pic.twitter.com/zFeY7KjqlM — 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝗹𝘆𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝗣𝗔 (@SOPennsylvania) March 23, 2023

The Special Olympics of Pennsylvania tweeted about the event.

Pennridge held a special sendoff for the team on Wednesday, with students and staff lining the hallway and sidewalk to cheer on the team as they boarded the bus.

The team's trip to the state championship was a bit of a surprise, with some calling it a "Cinderella story" after pulling an upset in the regional championships.