NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania American Water issued a boil water advisory Monday for all customers in its Norristown-area water system, which includes 11 municipalities.
Approximately 33,500 customers may be affected, potentially impacting 86,700 residents, according to a news release from the county board of commissioners.
The notice applies to all Pennsylvania American Water customers in its Norristown system, including the boroughs of Norristown and Bridgeport and portions of West Norriton, East Norriton, Upper Merion, and Plymouth, Lower Providence, Whitpain, Worcester, Whitemarsh, and Perkiomen townships. For a map of the affected area, people can visit the company's website and click on Alerts.
A 24-inch water main break at the corner of Marshall and Markley Streets caused a loss in positive water pressure early Monday morning. As a result, there is an increased chance that the water might contain disease-causing organisms, the board of commissioners said.
Crews have isolated the main break, and water pressure is currently being restored to all customers. There is no timetable for how long repairs will take. Pennsylvania American Water will collect and analyze additional water quality samples, including bacteria samples.
The boil water advisory will remain in place until repairs have been made, pressure has been restored, and two consecutive days of sampling are negative for total coliform bacteria with compliant chlorine residuals.
Do not drink the water without boiling it first. Bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and cool before using; or use bottled water. You should use boil or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice, according to the board of commissioners.
Food facilities in the affected area must:
- Immediately close unless they can provide an approved alternative source of water (i.e., licensed potable drinking water tanker truck connected to main water supply).
- Contact the Office of Public Health for approval of alternative water sources.
- Retail food facilities may remain open to sell ONLY prepackaged items and provide hand sanitizer for use at all hand sinks.
People can view the complete Boil Water Advisory Guidelines here.