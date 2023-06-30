HAYCOCK TWP., Pa. - "It's very sad. He sacrificed his life to save the two kids. There's a lot of danger in the lake," said Jeff Ferrari of Staten Island, New York.

People at Lake Nockamixon may not know Marvin Fernandez Chicas, but they're calling the 37-year-old a hero after he jumped in the lake to try and rescue two kids who told officials they had gotten in trouble in the water.

"Sad situation. My heart goes out to him and his family," added Ferrari.

Ferrari and his friends come to the lake from New York; they don't swim in the lake, and when they go out on the water, they say they always think of safety.

"He wore one [a lifevest]. I wore one. Even though a little uncomfortable, you got to wear it," added Ferrari. "It's about 90 feet out there, and anybody can drown in that."

The scene unfolded off Mountain View Drive, near a cliff and rocks that people hang out on.

"I heard the sirens, and I saw the ambulance rushing down. I knew something must've happened," said Ruth Taylor of Bucks County.

"They apparently got in some trouble in the water," said Haycock Fire Company Chief Harry Grim. "He went in to help them. Unfortunately, he can't swim. The kids got out. He did not."

Grim says there's not a gradual slope under the water, and people can quickly find themselves in deep water.

It's also very hard to rescue them because there's zero visibility this time of year, Grim says.

"Don't swim in Lake Nockamixon," warned Grim.

Officials say when they finally located the man, he was about 25 feet from shore. It took about two hours in total.

The children were not injured.