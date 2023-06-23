The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is warning people to stay away from two lakes in Bucks County.

Possibly toxic algae blooms loom.

The setting is serene at Bucks County's Lake Towhee.

However, it also offers a somewhat scarier, up-close view for LouAnn Brandt and her young crew.

“We are checking it out, stepping on rocks, making sure we weren't going in the water.

I took some photos of it because it's actually kind of pretty.” The Mom said, while showing pictures of the red, brown blue and green algae.

A likely toxic algae bloom lines the lake near Quakertown as well as Lake Galena near Doylestown.

“We have dogs, too, and we go kayaking here, and if you have a little cut, you can get funky infections. It's a little concerning.” Brandt said.

The Pennsylvania Harmful Algal Bloom Task Force says blooms occur with rapid growth of blue green algae toxins, known as cyanobacteria. At 300 units per milliliter an advisor is issued. 1500 upm the task force asks everyone to avoid contact with the water and tells parks managers not to let anyone use the lakes.

Something Jerry Litschi and her grandson aren't doing at Lake Galena. The pair are fishing from the shore as he says they didn't see the posted advisory signs lining the lake.

“I'm only touching the fish. We aren't going to take them home and eat them and I have wipes in the car.” He said.

There can be health affects to this algae bloom. It can cause dizziness and difficulty breathing, make you feel weak, and give diarrhea. If your pets drink this, best advice, take them to a vet.

If you do touch the water clean yourself with soap ASAP. Samples are taken regularly. The bloom typically has a green, red blue and gold colors.