PERKASIE, Pa. - It's spooky season in Perkasie, and this town is used to coming together for the occasion.
"Typically, we would have a huge fall festival in our town center every October with thousands of people," said Linda Reid, the borough's community and development manager.
But that didn't make sense in a time of COVID, but a scarecrow competition did.
"Part of it is about brightening people's spirits for the holidays, part of it is about bringing the community together and part of it truthfully is about economic development and support for our small businesses during a very, very difficult year," Reid said.
Four winners will be selected by a panel of judges. Winners choose a nonprofit of their choice to donate $500.
"We have a great community here," Reid said.
Participants in this year's competition know it. That's why they wanted to be a part of it.
"We need everything and anything that we can find that's positive and that can bring a little bit of joy to everybody and the scarecrow contest they got families and friends together to work on them," said Perkasie resident Denise Smith Fell.
Denise's display brings the fall fun right to the corner of Vine and 5th. It's where she says neighbors have been helping her come up with ways to make her design better and bring attention to Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
"It brings more people into town and you can't help but smile when you see something that's fun or funny or a scarecrow you know," she said.