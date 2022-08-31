PERKASIE, Pa. - The Perkasie Fire Company held an event Wednesday to honor first responders who jumped into action when the remains of Hurricane Ida hit the region.
The storm caused major flooding and damage to the Perkasie and Sellersville boroughs.
The event honored the numerous first responders who took heroic action during the storm.
Attendees gathered around the Perkasie borough's Amphitheater to see the awards given out.
The event was attended by both the Perkasie and Sellersville mayors.
Ida hit the area one year ago Thursday.