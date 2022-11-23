PERKASIE, Pa. - A Bucks County man is being accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile in 2019.

James Helms, of Perkasie, is charged with rape by threat of forcible compulsion, sexual assault, and two counts of indecent assault, according to a news release from the Pennridge Regional Police Department.

In early October 2022 a female reported to Pennridge Regional Police that she was forced to have sex with Helms when she was a juvenile in January 2019, police said.

Police say the sexual acts happened along the walking path of Moods Bridge Park in East Rockhill Township. The female victim, who reported being friends with Helms, was taken off the walking path to "skip rocks" along the creek near the path, according to the news release. Once off the path Helms forced the victim to have sexual intercourse against her will, police said.

If anyone has any further knowledge of the incident or similar incidents they are encouraged to contact the Pennridge Regional Police Department, Ofc. Nathan Alcott at 215-257-5104.