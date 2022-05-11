PHILADELPHIA – A man from Bucks County who admitted to stealing more than $3 million worth of U.S. Open tickets has learned his sentence.
Robert Fryer, 40, of Perkasie, was sentenced Wednesday to 14 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay $3.3 million in restitution to the United States Golf Association, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
He was also ordered to forfeit the $1,150,000 million in profits he amassed.
Fryer participated in a conspiracy to steal and sell more than $3.3 million worth of U.S. Open Golf tournament tickets from USGA, his former employer, the DOJ said.
In October 2021, Fryer pleaded guilty and admitted that he sold the tickets for roughly $1.2 million to two different Philadelphia-area ticket brokers, Jeremi Michael Conaway, 46, of West Chester, (who owns and operates Eagle Eye Ticketing Management) and James Bell, 70, of Glen Mills, "who owns and operates Sherry’s Theater Ticket Agency), according to the news release.
Conaway and Bell were both previously sentenced to prison for their roles in the conspiracy.
Beginning in 2013 in connection with the U.S. Open held at the Merion Golf Club, while working for the USGA in their admissions office, Fryer realized that he could exploit a weakness in the USGA’s ticket tracking protocol and steal tickets to the U.S. Open without the knowledge of the USGA, the DOJ said.
Rather than notify his employer of the flaw, Fryer admitted that he stole thousands of U.S. Open tickets in connection with the U.S. Open at Merion and arranged to sell the stolen tickets to Conaway, who at the time worked for another ticket brokerage in the area, according to the DOJ.
The DOJ says Fryer continued to steal and sell tickets to Conaway for every subsequent U.S. Open through 2019, and he would have stolen tickets to the 2020 U.S. Open except it was held without fans that year due to the pandemic.
In connection with the 2017 U.S. Open, the DOJ says Fryer also sold stolen U.S. Open tickets to Bell, who operated another local area ticket brokerage.
Fryer admitted to stealing more than $3 million worth of U.S. Open tickets and selling them for approximately $1.2 million to his two co-conspirators, who themselves sold the tickets for a profit, according to the DOJ.