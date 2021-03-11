PERKASIE, Pa. - Police are looking into a possible case of animal abuse in Bucks County.
The Perkasie police department said it is aware of a video showing possible animal abuse circulating around the area.
The alleged video, which was sent to 69 News by a viewer, appears to show teenage girls throwing a small animal into a lake.
Perkasie police said the incident is being investigated.
"Also as a reminder, please do not send threatening messages to individuals you believe may be involved," the department said in a statement on Wednesday.
Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call police at 215-257-6876.