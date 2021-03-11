Perkasie Borough Police Department building generic sign

PERKASIE, Pa. - Police are looking into a possible case of animal abuse in Bucks County.

The Perkasie police department said it is aware of a video showing possible animal abuse circulating around the area.

The alleged video, which was sent to 69 News by a viewer, appears to show teenage girls throwing a small animal into a lake.

Perkasie police said the incident is being investigated.

"Also as a reminder, please do not send threatening messages to individuals you believe may be involved," the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call police at 215-257-6876.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.