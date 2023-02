PERKASIE, Pa. - Police in part of Bucks County say they are investigating the report of a red BMW sedan that struck a teenage girl Tuesday.

The sedan reportedly hit the girl between 2:15 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Ridge Road and Park Avenue, according to a news release from the Perkasie Borough Police Department.

The driver reportedly stopped and spoke with the teenager, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Perkasie Borough Police Department at 215-257-6876.