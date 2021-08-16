Shooting generic

PERKASIE, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are asking for the public's help as they investigate a shooting that happened over the weekend.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Marshall Street in Perkasie, according to a news release from borough police.

Arriving officers met with a man who said he had been shot in the leg by a second man, who remained on scene, according to borough police. The victim was transported to Grandview Hospital, where he was treated and released, police said.

Police say the second man was detained at the scene and has not been charged at this time, pending further investigation and review by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Detective Travis Schoonover of the Perkasie Borough Police at 215-257-6876.

