Missing Perkasie man Herbert Garrard
Courstesy of Perkasie Police Department

PERKASIE, Pa. - Police are searching for an 86-year-old man who was reported missing by his family on Friday morning.

The man, Herbert Garrard, was last seen leaving his home Thursday evening. Garrard was driving his white 2014 Toyota Highlander, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call (215) 257-6876.

Scroll down for comments if available