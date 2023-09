PERKASIE, Pa. - Authorities in part of Bucks County say a woman has been arrested for possessing child pornography.

Stephanie Chubb was charged with 16 counts of sexual abuse of children for possessing child pornography, corruption of minors, indecent assault, and endangering the welfare of children, according to a news release from the Perkasie Borough Police Department.

Police say detectives have identified one victim; however, any further information related to any other victims should be forwarded to the Perkasie Borough Detective Unit at 215-257-6876.

A Bucks County warrant was obtained, and Chubb was taken into police custody without incident Thursday, police said.

Chubb was arraigned by District Justice Regina Armitage in New Britain and was remanded to Bucks County Prison after failing to post $500,000 cash bail.