PERKASIE, Pa. - The town will be full of live, outdoor music with the first-ever Porchfest happening from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday.
There will be 20 different "stages" throughout town, each of them on a resident's or business's from porch area, where a 41 different musical acts will perform throughout the day. There will also vendors, and food and drink available at local restaurants.
Porchfest was organized by the Perkasie Towne Improvement Association and PBR Pruductions, a video and live event production company based in Perkasie.
"It's just a great way to have the community come out, especially with COVID and everything, as we can stay safe, stay separated," said Corey Amideo of PBR Productions, " but mingle around town and get to know your neighbors."
"We have all different types of music," he said from, you know, from Rock n' Roll to cover bands, blues bands to Bluegrass, you name it."
There is no admission to the event, though audiences are encouraged to tip the performers. There are two free municipal parking lots available, one on Seventh Street behind Borough Hall and the other at Eighth and Market streets.
A map and schedule for the event is available online.