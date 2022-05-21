PERKASIE, Pa. - The town will be full of live, outdoor music with the first-ever Porchfest happening from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday. 

There will be 20 different "stages" throughout town, each of them on a resident's or business's from porch area, where a 41 different musical acts will perform throughout the day. There will also vendors, and food and drink available at local restaurants. 

Porchfest was organized by the Perkasie Towne Improvement Association and PBR Pruductions, a video and live event production company based in Perkasie. 

"It's just a great way to have the community come out, especially with COVID and everything, as we can stay safe, stay separated," said Corey Amideo of PBR Productions, " but mingle around town and get to know your neighbors." 

"We have all different types of music," he said from, you know, from Rock n' Roll to cover bands, blues bands to Bluegrass, you name it." 

There is no admission to the event, though audiences are encouraged to tip the performers. There are two free municipal parking lots available, one on Seventh Street behind Borough Hall and the other at Eighth and Market streets. 

A map and schedule for the event is available online. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.