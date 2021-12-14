William Ohs has acquired Perkasie-based Draper DBS, combining two luxury cabinet makers that were founded by artisans and started humbly, one in a basement, the other in a garage.
Denver, Colorado-based William Ohs did not disclose the terms of the transaction in a statement distributed by PR Newswire.
Bill Draper founded his namesake company in Bucks County in 1981. He eventually moved from his basement to a chicken coop, according to the Draper website, before moving to a former cigar factory in Perkasie.
The 40-year-old business still adheres to Draper's standards: "We have no assembly line, no stock of cabinets, and we take no shortcuts," the website says. "Each piece is handcrafted one at a time, and signed by one of the 25 artisans who created it."
The combined company will increase manufacturing efficiency, according to the PR Newswire statement, while pursuing their detail-oriented approach.
"We have invested more than $2 million in advanced manufacturing equipment over the last two years in preparation for increased production," said Bret Kaup, president of William Ohs, which was founded in 1972 by its namesake in a three-car garage.
"I am excited and humbled to be drawn into the most create act of wood joinery in the industry - the dovetailing of the crafts, hearts and legacies of Draper DBS and William Ohs," Draper said in the statement. "This will be an intertwining of their combined strengths, histories and visions."