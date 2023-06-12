COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. – The Perkiomen Valley School Board voted Monday night to adopt two new policies under the topic of school safety.
The first new policy on school police officers allows the board to authorize school police officers in accordance with state law.
The policy designates the chief of police to be responsible for the daily supervision of police officers and security guards.
The chief is designated to provide direction on the possession, use, maintenance and storage of district-issued firearms and ammunition.
The second policy provides guidance for the school police officers to respond to calls for service and deal with incidents on school property during normal school hours or during school events.
The policy dictates that officers will become involved in incidents at the recommendation of the administration.
The policy also offers directives for the arrest of students, the searching of students and property, incidents which must be reported to police officers, the medical treatment of students by officers (for the administration of naloxone) and involvement of the media.
Elementary school transportation
Also Monday, the board agreed to extend an existing exception to its policy on children who require bus transportation.
Because of roadway conditions in the Cranberry Estates development, the board had granted an exception this year to allow bus transportation for elementary school children in the development.
Normally, those students would be required to walk to school because it is within a mile to the school buildings.
The exception for the 2023-24 school year will extend the option of transportation for all secondary students in the development.
The request came from parents living in Cranberry Estates.
Superintendent Barbara Russell said there are no additional buses required, as there is capacity on the existing buses.
Russell noted that she personally traveled the roads in question and did not disagree that the exception should extend to all grades.
New appointment
In other business, the board approved the hiring of Erin Dreisbach to the new position of supervisor of health and wellness at an annual salary of $105,000.