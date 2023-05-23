COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. – At Tuesday night's meeting of the Perkiomen Valley School Board's Policy Committee, the members grappled with several new and revised policies that relate to security issues in the district. The policies have been reviewed by the school district solicitor and will be voted on at the next regular meeting.

Policy 705.1 is a new policy which articulates the authority granted to police officers within all locations and situations subject to the school board's jurisdiction as permitted by the Court of Common Pleas.

Administration is recommending a name change to this policy from "School Police Officers and Security Personnel" to "School Police Officers" since the policy does not speak to "security personnel." The language also identifies areas of the school police officer's work that warrant more detailed information per an administrative regulation, 705.1-AR-0.

There are two administrative regulations for this policy. The first, 705.1-AR-0 School Police Officers (guidelines) covers firearms use, maintenance and storage; firearms safety and retention; training requirements and qualifications; and use of force.

The second, 705.1-AR-1, covers the reporting of lost or damaged firearms, which must be done to the chief of police and superintendent as soon as possible but no later than 48 hours.

The purpose of Policy 705.2, which is new, is to provide guidance for the school police officer(s) responding to calls for service and dealing with incidents on school property during normal school hours or during school-sanctioned events on/off school property before, during or after normal school hours.

There are three administrative regulations for this policy, 705.2-AR-0, which covers Miranda Rights for students, 705.2-AR-1 which has guidelines for the recording of student interviews, and 705.2-AR-2, an extra-duty or "moonlighting" application.

Policy 805.2 specifies the details of the School Safety and Security Coordinator as required by the state. The language delineates a school police officer from a school security guard and specifies their responsibilities.

The terms "school police officer," "school resource officer," and "school security guard" have specific definitions under the school code. The term "school security officer" used in some of the documents should be changed to "school security guard," it was argued.

There is one administrative regulation for this policy, 805.2-AR-0, which outlines the training to be completed for all security personnel.

The purpose of new Policy 834 is to provide Perkiomen Valley School District police officers with guidelines on the use of deadly and non-deadly force. Of particular interest to the board members was the application of Tasers in the continuum of force against students and adults. All agreed that tasers should be used only as a last resort to prevent even greater violence.

Finally, Policy 834.1 is a new policy having the purpose to provide police officers to the Perkiomen Valley School District, with guidelines for reporting on the use of force.

Security and records management

Policy 800 was updated to incorporate general references to security measures and to address the responsibility of individuals and service providers involved in records management.

This policy is recommended for legal liability purposes to exhibit the school entity's good faith effort to comply with legal requirements for records management including proper retention and disposition of records and litigation holds. It is recommended by the Pennsylvania School Board Association.

To address the security of computerized personal information, Policy 830 was revised to include new definitions for determination and discovery, as well as the amended definition of personal information, The definitions for "encryption" and "redact" were added for clarity purposes; and the definition of "individual" was deemed unnecessary and has been removed from the policy.

In addition, the policy now includes a requirement for the development of administrative regulations to address internal procedures following discovery of a breach, including procedures for the determination of a breach and whether notification is required, as well as details regarding timelines, who must be notified and the authorized methods of notification.

Data security

Policy 830.1 is a new policy developed to comply with Sections 73 P.S. Sec. 2305.1 and 73 P.S. Sec. 2305.2, which are new requirements of Act 151 of 2022 regarding policy addressing data encryption/security and storage respectively. The focus of this policy is data governance and the school entity's responsibility to ensure the integrity of data created, collected, stored and managed by the school entity.

This policy provides general guidelines regarding security measures to protect the integrity of the data, the responsibilities of service providers that are retained or contracted by the school entity, and consequences for violations of the policy. Act 151 requires this policy to be reviewed at least annually and updated as necessary.

Administration is proposing the policy on field trips, Policy 121, include language indicating that all costs for the one curricular aligned field trip scheduled in kindergarten - grade 8 be incurred by the district. The estimated total for one year is approximately $70,000.

Attendance

Policy 204, Attendance, has been a revised to the 10-day accumulated absence statement indicating that whenever absences beyond 10 total cumulative days occurs, absences due to illness that are three or more consecutive days in duration will require a note from a licensed practitioner of the healing arts. Otherwise, cumulative absences beyond 10 days do not require a note from a licensed practitioner of the healing arts.

Also, the district shall require a Student Attendance Improvement Conference attended by a parent when a student accumulates greater than 15 days of cumulative absence during a school year.