COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. – Students can continue using the bathroom of their choice at the Perkiomen Valley School District schools, thanks to a vote held Monday at the school board's business meeting.
It may not stay that way for long, however.
Although the board did not accept a policy restricting those who can use restrooms, locker rooms and showers due to sex differences, it sent the policy to committee, where it will be more thoroughly reviewed and debated.
"The bottom line is we are going to be sued, and it's going to cost us millions," said board member Tammy Campli. "All we have to do is come together and talk about it."
"That needs to happen in policy (committee)," she said. "Don't put the cart before the horse."
Specifically, the policy states that in all school buildings in the district, "restrooms, locker rooms, and showers that are designated for one sex shall be designated for use only by members of that sex." Further, the policy states, "No person shall enter a restroom, locker room, or shower that is designated for the use of the opposite sex."
Alternatively, the policy offers solutions for "any student who has a need or desire for increased privacy, regardless of the underlying reason." The policy says they "should be provided access to a single user restroom for their privacy, but no student shall be required to use such a restroom."
The vote followed hours of raucous public comment filled with thoughts from parents, community members and students.
One transgender student said they fear bullying and retribution posed by a trip to the restroom, and they refuse to use the bathroom during the school day.
"I hate that I have to feel scared in a place that promotes supportiveness for kids," the student said.
Many mentioned the infringement on rights; they feel the policy represents the basic need to use the restroom.
"Please stop marginalizing my trans brothers, sisters and siblings," a student pleaded. "It is not right. We are children."
"Never have I ever seen any other group of students forced to stand here in public to protect their humanity," said former board member Judy Lofton.
Other members of the public supported the policy because it prevented the possibility that male students could enter female restrooms. They called it a matter of safety for these students and asked the board to work together.
"I've heard comments: 'There's no danger. Nothing is going to happen,'" one commenter said. "I don't want to wait until something happens to take action. 'No' to boys being in the girls' bathroom."
Another audience member discussed the pitfalls of adopting a victim mentality.
Many students said the issue of trans students in bathrooms was not something they were concerned about.
Instead, they were concerned with how a student would be identified and the potential damage caused by outing someone who was not ready.
"We are not dangerous. We are not a threat. We are people," said a high school junior. "We do not deserve your biases. Please educate yourselves."
Some parents said they had expected the motion to pass, as it was unexpectedly voted to be added to the agenda in last week's meeting. The topic reportedly began with a parent posting on social media that his daughter thought she saw a male in the girls' bathroom on her first day of high school.
That parent, Tim Jagger, had posted that his daughter "wasn't positive, but pretty sure" a male entered the bathroom while she was in there, and she is "now afraid to use the facilities."
Jagger spoke during Monday's meeting.
"The trans community, they have mentioned thoughts of suicide," he said. "You value your life so little you're thinking of ending it."
His comments caused such an uproar, it was difficult to hear the rest of his statements, but others applauded him.
"Get out in November and vote," one community member said at the podium to loud applause. "And get angry."
One by one, parents, students and even mental health professionals took to the podium.
"I will never understand your obsession," a Perkiomen Valley graduate said. "Yes, your obsession, with queer people. Especially queer children. Mind your business and do better."
One father shared his desire to protect his children from discrimination.
"Trans kids have been going to the bathroom of their gender identity and nothing has happened," he said. "This is fear mongering on the basis of political votes."
The majority of commenters spoke out against the proposal to adopt Policy 720.
A good crowd for those in favor of the policy was also present, though fewer people took to the podium.
"I listened to parents and students bullying the bathroom issue," said one mother who supports the more restrictive bathroom policy. "I don't see the connection. My stepson, who has since graduated, was bullied from middle school on. And it had nothing to do with the bathrooms."
Some people complained that the policy item was rushed in at the previous meeting.
"At last week's meeting, the topic was not on the agenda but was discussed anyway, in violation of standard procedure," one community member said. "What kind of an example is this setting for our students?"
The vote also followed a debate amongst the board members regarding the board's liability in relation to the policy, which led the board to engage in a 30-plus minute executive session.
Many parents also said they're worried about their tax dollars, as they say the new policy, should it be voted in, is in direct violation of Title IX.
"We must remember that Title IX is a federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination," a parent said. "By implementing this policy, we risk violating the law and putting the district in legal jeopardy."
Some parents told 69 News they do plan to sue if the board ultimately votes in the policy.
According to the district website, the next scheduled meeting of the policy committee is Sept. 19, but the agenda for that meeting is not yet posted.