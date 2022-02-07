A Montgomery County school district must continue enforcing a mask mandate, a federal judge ruled Monday.
The ruling comes after a group of parents filed the lawsuit against the district, arguing the school board's decision to nix universal masking would put students with certain health conditions and disabilities in greater danger of contracting COVID-19.
The Perkiomen Valley School Board had made face coverings optional after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned the Wolf administration's statewide mask mandate in December.
After parents filed the lawsuit, a judge ordered a temporary restraining order requiring the district to reinstate the mask mandate. The restraining order had been set to expire Tuesday.
All students, staff, and visitors are required to wear masks when in the Perkiomen Valley school buildings or as part of extra curricular activities, participating or spectating. The mask requirement extends to any committee meetings, community education classes, and all activities being held in school buildings.