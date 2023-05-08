COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. – The Perkiomen Valley School District Board of Directors approved a proposed 2023-24 budget which calls for a 2.67% property tax increase Monday night.
The $125.8 million spending plan, which would raise the millage rate from 35.45 to 36.40 mills, includes increased expenses for the establishment of a seven-member school district police force.
Under the budget, spending would increase by about $5.3 million, a roughly 4.4% hike. That includes 6% salary increases and 4% benefit hikes.
The district was considering a higher tax increase but opted to utilize $1 million from its fund balance to marginalize the hike. Perkiomen's fund surplus is about $8 million.
Perkiomen's Act 1 Index rate — the amount a school district is permitted to raise taxes without qualifying for exceptions or receiving voter approval — is 4.1%.
The board is expected to vote on the final budget June 12.
New school security policies
In other news, the board advanced on first reading new policies governing school police officer and security personnel. The policy prohibits school employees from bringing personally-owned firearms or ammunition onto school property.
Another section covered students' Miranda rights. The policy would require any student who is being questioned to be informed of their Miranda rights verbally or in writing. Warnings must be positively acknowledged by the suspect as being understood, and those rights waived prior to interrogation.
In reviewing the document, the policy also notes that legal standards governing searches initiated by school officials are less strict than the standards applicable to law enforcement agencies in many situations.
The policy presented Monday night that school police officers shall carry weapons, including firearms, in performance of their duties only if, and to the extent, authorized by the board.
Related to this topic, the board tabled a separate motion changing the district's safety supervisor's title to chief of police.