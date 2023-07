LIMERICK TWP., Pa. – One person had to be flown to the hospital after a pickup truck rolled over in Montgomery County.

The crash happened on Route 422 between the Limerick Township and Royersford exits just after 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The eastbound lanes were closed for more than an hour. Traffic was backed up for about 2 miles.

There's no word on the condition of the person who was hurt or what caused the crash.