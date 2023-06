HAYCOCK TWP., Pa. - A person who disappeared into the waters of Lake Nockamixon in Bucks County has been found dead.

Rescue crews were called around 4:45 p.m. Thursday to an area of the lake off of Mountainview Drive in Haycock Township.

Around 7 p.m., the coroner confirmed the person was found dead.

Authorities have yet to release the victim's name.

Also no word yet on what caused the person to go under the water.