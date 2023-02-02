WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Bucks County are trying to figure out how a Philadelphia man died.

Warrington Township police were notified around 3 p.m. Wednesday of a person lying face down in an embankment along Street Road, at the Neshaminy Creek Bridge, police said.

The man, who was from Philadelphia, was pronounced dead at the scene, but his name has not yet been released.

Preliminary investigation shows the man may have been hit by a vehicle sometime overnight, police say.

The westbound side of the road was closed for several hours while police investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-343-3311.