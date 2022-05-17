LOWER POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. – A pedestrian is in the hospital after getting hit by a car in Lower Pottsgrove Township in Montgomery County Monday night.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. on West High Street.
A fire chief said two trucks drove westbound up to a traffic light. He said one truck slowed down, but the other hit the rear end of the first truck.
That truck was pushed off the road, and into the pedestrian on the front lawn of a business.
No word on the person's condition. No one in either truck was injured.