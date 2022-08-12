E. ROCKHILL TWP., Pa. - A petition filed in Bucks County seeks the establishment of a new representation plan for the Pennridge School Board.

The petition, titled as the Pennridge Citizen Plan, was filed on Aug. 5, and writes that it's filed on behalf of the 2,775 resident electors of the three-region district. Pennridge contains eight municipalities, serving primarily Bucks County.

The petitioners write that in "1966, the Pennridge School district formed, and selected the At-Large representation model that is currently in place and has remained in place since that time." The petitioners continue to say "the At-Large model has resulted in representational imbalance, with municipalities and constituents left unrepresented on the school board."

69 News reached out to Pennridge School Board President Joan Cullen for comment. Cullen says the board is aware of the proposal to regionalize school board elections in Pennridge and is in the process of reviewing the proposal.

The board tells 69 News they intend to offer some preliminary thoughts at the next school board meeting on August 22.

The petition continues to write that no member of the school board is a resident of Sellersville Borough or Perkasie Borough even though "they are the two largest Boroughs."

The petition, if approved, is written to be implemented for the next 2023 school district board elections.