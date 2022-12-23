If any Eagles fans out there are struggling to get into the Christmas spirit, the offensive line is here to help.

"A Philly Special Christmas" just dropped on Spotify and Apple Music. It's a holiday album meant to raise money for local charities.

Executive Producer and former Eagles Linebacker Connor Barwin says they ended up selling six times the number of albums they expected to.

The Philadelphia Inquirer says that helped the group write a quarter-million dollar check to the Children's Crisis Treatment Center, a private nonprofit agency that specializes in delivering behavioral health services to Philadelphia's children and their families.

And in case you were wondering, the big guys can sing.

The project featured offensive linemen Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce and Jordan Mailata.