PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia city leaders are again filing a court challenge to Pennsylvania's prohibition on municipal gun regulations, this time joined by families of gun violence victims in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.
The city, along with the Ceasefire Pennsylvania Education Fund and 10 family members, filed the lawsuit in Commonwealth Court Wednesday, asking a judge to find that the state's Firearms Preemption laws violate Pennsylvanians' right to life under the state Constitution.
"This action today sends a clear message — we are fed up with the Commonwealth's continued insistence on handcuffing local governments on gun control," said Mayor Jim Kenney. "Two years ago we declared gun violence a public health emergency and our City agencies have implemented proven approaches to reduce gun violence. But until state lawmakers stop blocking local governments from enacting and enforcing common sense gun laws, our fight for violence reduction and meaningful gun reform will not end. This lawsuit is a big step in that direction."
The lawsuit seeking to clear the path for stricter municipal firearms regulations comes as a surge in gun violence has sent Philadelphia's homicide rate higher than any year in more than a decade.
Previous efforts to challenge the preemption laws have failed.