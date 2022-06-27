PHILADELPHIA - A final ride was given to Philadelphia firefighter Sean Williamson, the Philadelphia firefighter killed in a building collapse earlier this month. 

Lt. Williamson was laid to rest Monday following a send-off from his fellow first responders. Those in attendance came from far and wide to pay their respects.

Five first responders were injured and Williamson was killed when a building collapsed while responding to a fire at 300 W. Indiana Street.

Williamson was 51 years old. He was a 27-year veteran of the fire department and leaves behind his mother and son.

