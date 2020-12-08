Philadelphia Flower Show gives visitors a taste of Holland

 

 Matt Rourke

PHILADELPHIA - The 2021 Philadelphia Flower Show is moving outside for the first time in its 200-year history because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will take place in FDR Park instead of the Convention Center, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society on Monday announced.

The show attracted 250,000 visitors in 2019.

The show is scheduled for June 5-13, but organizers are worried there is no timetable for the availability of a vaccine to curb the virus, which has seen recent spikes in the city.

“We are working closely with our colleagues at Philadelphia Parks and Recreation and a host of planning experts including the Department of Public Health in Philadelphia to develop the Flower Show into a safe, beautiful, and extraordinary outdoor experience for everyone,” the society said.

