PHILADELPHIA, Pa. | The Philadelphia Flower Show begins Saturday, June 5.
For the first time ever, it will be held outside, at FDR park according to event organizers. Organizers also say the show will be a history-making experience that incorporates the 'beautiful landscapes' at the park.
The show runs through June 13 this year. Visitors must reserve a date and time to enter the show in advance, officials state.
The Philadelphia Flower Show is the largest and longest-running horticulture event in the U.S.