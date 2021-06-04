Generic flower basket

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. | The Philadelphia Flower Show begins Saturday, June 5.

For the first time ever, it will be held outside, at FDR park according to event organizers. Organizers also say the show will be a history-making experience that incorporates the 'beautiful landscapes' at the park.

The show runs through June 13 this year. Visitors must reserve a date and time to enter the show in advance, officials state.

The Philadelphia Flower Show is the largest and longest-running horticulture event in the U.S.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.