PHILADELPHIA, Pa. | The Philadelphia Flyers announced on Monday that the club will welcome kids and comic book fans of all ages to Marvel Super Hero Day, presented by SeatGeek on Saturday, March 5 at 3 p.m. during their home game vs. Chicago Blackhawks.
Kids and kids-at-heart are encouraged to attend the game dressed as their favorite Marvel character, event organizers say.
All fans attending the game will receive a Flyers Marvel Poster paying homage to the iconic cover of Marvel’s Infinity Gauntlet #1 comic book, organizers stated. Drawn by Marvel artist JL Giles, this original artwork features Gritty and the Philadelphia Flyers as they prepare to face their foes.
The first 5,000 fans will also receive an exclusive Gritty/Iron Man Variant Cover edition of the Avengers #53 comic book. Featuring artwork by Ron Lim, this limited-edition collectible is not being sold at comic book stores and will only be available during the game.
As part of the game-day experience, Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski will make an appearance, according to officials, kicking off the game by leading the arena in the Flyers’ Bring the Noise pre-game drum tradition. The game will also include special concourse and in-game activations, as well as Marvel-themed food and beverage offerings.
Fans also have the option to purchase a special Flyers-Marvel ticket package that includes a ticket to the game and an exclusive Gritty/Iron Man t-shirt.
Tickets can be found for that online.
Regular game tickets for the Flyers’ Marvel Super Hero Day presented by SeatGeek are on-sale now, online.