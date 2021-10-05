PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia hospital where a certified nursing assistant was shot and killed says it's feeling a "flood of sadness."

Thomas Jefferson University Hospital says hearts are broken as they remember 43-year-old Anrae James.

Surveillance video reportedly shows 55-year-old Stacey Hayes walk up behind James, open fire and continue shooting as he tried to run away.

Hayes fled, later exchanging gunfire with police. Two officers and Hayes were wounded in the shootout.

Police say Hayes was wearing body armor and had multiple weapons.

James leaves behind a wife and three children.

