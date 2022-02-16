PHILADELPHIA, Pa. | Philadelphia city officials lifted the city's vaccine mandate for indoor dining and other establishments that serve food and drinks, but an indoor mask mandate remains in place.
Philadelphia Public Health officials announced that the vaccine mandate was lifted immediately Wednesday. Officials also announced a new four-tier restriction system based on metrics such as case counts, positivity rates and hospitalizations.
Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole said the average daily case count had dropped to 189 cases per day from more than 500 last week, spurring the lifting of the vaccine mandate announced in mid-December and that just fully went into effect this month.