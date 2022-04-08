NORRISTOWN, Pa. | A man wanted in connection with a fatal double shooting in Montgomery County has been arrested.
The Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said in a release Friday authorities arrested Tymeir Henderson, 27, of Philadelphia, Friday for the murder of Dyon Thompson, 28, outside of a residence in Norristown. Thompson's 19-year-old brother Quadir Miller was also shot, but survived.
The shooting happened on Feb. 27 around 4 p.m. in the 700 block of Chain Street. Norristown Police were dispatched after receiving a call from Miller who reported he had been shot in the back and his brother, Thompson, shot multiple times. Officers found Miller and Thompson in the alley behind the house, Steele said.
Both were taken to the Paoli Hospital, where Thompson was pronounced dead. Miller was treated for his injuries.
During a joint homicide investigation launched by Norristown Police and the Montgomery County Detective Bureau, authorities found the Thompson had arrived at the Chain Street home to speak with Niaerah Avery, the mother of his daughter and who is currently pregnant with Henderson's child, according to the Steele. Henderson was at the home during this time. Miller told detectives that he waited in the car and could see Thompson talking with Avery, Henderson and a woman that was identified as a friend of Avery.
Witnesses said multiple shots were then fired, killing Thompson and striking Miller as he was attempting to exit the parked vehicle.
Henderson fled the scene on foot, Steele said.
The investigation also found Avery legally owns a 9mm handgun, which Henderson had "handled" in the past. Avery told detectives that she keeps the gun in her bedroom, but it was not recovered when detectives executed the search warrant, according to the DA.
Henderson is charged with first degree murder, third degree murder, aggravated assault and related charges.
He is awaiting arraignment and is being held without bail.
“We are grateful to the U.S. Marshals, who worked diligently to find this murderer and safely get him off the streets without further bloodshed,” Steele said. “The Marshals’ work has been invaluable for the safety of our community."