NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office issued an arrest warrant for a Philadelphia man wanted for first-degree murder relating to a shooting death at a gas station in Upper Merion Township.
DA Kevin R. Steele says police issued the arrest warrant for Rafiq Thompson, 38, of North 47th Street in Philadelphia.
Thompson is accused of shooting and killing 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius while she was pumping gas.
Police were called to the Exxon Station in the 100 block of N. Gulph Rd. just before 10:30 p.m. Friday.
Officials say they arrived to find Cornelius lying in the gas station parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to Paoli Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
An investigation of the scene found four 9 mm cartridge casings and a take-out bag from The Cheesecake Factory on front seat of the victim’s car, a press release reports.
The investigation revealed that Thompson and Cornelius had a prior relationship and that the two had met and talked briefly at 9:11 p.m. before she went in to have dinner at The Cheesecake Factory.
The investigation revealed the victim left the restaurant at 10:15 p.m., walked to the parking garage, then drove to the Exxon station.
The release from police says Thompson followed Cornelius to the gas station, stepped out of his car, spoke to her and then shot her.
He continued to shoot her as she attempted to get away, police say.
Thompson is to be considered armed and dangerous as the firearm was not recovered at the scene.
Thompson is described as black, stands 5'7" tall, and weighs approximately 167 pounds.
If you spot Thompson, call 911 immediately.
For tips about Thompson’s whereabouts, the public is asked to call Upper Merion Township Police at 610-265-3232 or the Montgomery County Detectives’ Tip Line at 610-278-DOIT (3638).
Anonymous text tips can be submitted using MontcoCrimeTips on the STOPit! app.