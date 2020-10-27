PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Tensions are running high in West Philadelphia following a police-involved shooting that killed a Black man.
Some residents are asking why police didn't use a stun gun. Police fatally shot Walter Wallace, who was armed with a knife. But a lot of folks are also angry that the protests turned to looting, destroying neighborhood businesses.
Police say the investigation will be swift, but believe the anger is far from over.
"Like many of us I have watched the video of this tragic incident. And it presents difficult questions that must be answered," said Mayor Jim Kenney.
Kenny promises a swift investigation into the police-involved shooting of 27-year-old Wallace.
Police were called to the Wallace family's Locust Street home in West Philadelphia Monday around 4 p.m. for a domestic complaint. Video shows officers backing up as Wallace advances with what is believed to be a knife in his hand.
Police say several shots were fired, hitting Wallace. Officers took him to the hospital, where he died.
Angry residents rioted and looted nearby stores, police say. More than 90 people were arrested and 30 police officers injured, including one officer who was run over by a car.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says the officers involved in the shooting have been taken off street duty and an investigation is underway.
"While at the scene last night the anger and sadness of the community was not lost upon me. Everyone involved including the officers will forever be impacted by this tragedy," said Outlaw.
The day after the shooting and riots, shoe boxes and broken glass litter the streets as shop owners and employees clean up the mess.
"It's a shame what happened to him but I just can't understand OK the things that people do when the cops do something wrong. They don't understand how much cause they put on people's lives and their businesses," said resident Steven Hall.
Commissioner Outlaw says body cam footage may be released in the next 48 hours and that she and the mayor will be meeting with the Wallace family.
More protests are anticipated. Police say there will be a heavier presence on the street just in case.