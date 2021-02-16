PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The city of Philadelphia is warning of a potential $450 million budget gap for the 2022 fiscal year and is asking residents to weigh in on spending priorities.
Mayor Jim Kenney on Tuesday cited the pandemic and ensuing economic downturn for what he called a "staggering" drop in tax revenues as well as new costs and higher costs for existing services.
Even with federal help, officials said, the city could face "years of budget stress."
The mayor is to propose the budget April 15, and officials said they want to hear from residents about how the city should focus spending amid "difficult budget choices."