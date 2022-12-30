PHILADELPHIA - While most people just see that minutes-long Mummers performance on New Year's Day, there are countless hours and countless people you don't see making it happen.

A lifelong Mummer, Sean Graser does costume and set design for multiple Mummers divisions and clubs. Self-taught, he started sketching for his older brothers.

"They would say, 'can you draw me a scarecrow? Can you draw me this? I'm going to submit a theme.' And that's how I pretty much got into it," Graser said.

He starts designing as early into the year as possible. Most of the themes are picked by March.

"Ideas always change along the way," Graser said.

And, of course, someone needs to build those sets.

"A lot of people think we just whip it up," said Matt Gigliotti, who leads the set-making for South Philadelphia String Band.

Gigliotti's been in the club since 1986.

"It's an all-year thing once the theme committee thinks the props up and comes up with something etched in stone. We build it," Gigliotti said.

Anthony Trombetta is doing the same over at Quaker City, along with a team of people.

Most of the work needs to be completed by Thursday and loaded up for the ride to City Hall, where it will all be put together.

"It also depends on how you design the show. And then we have a limit of one truck, so it's a really big game of Tetris in the truck," Trombetta said.

They then start the clock all over again on Jan. 2.

"I do it for the love of the hobby. I mean, you grow up in it around family and it's a way to stick around your family and have something in common together," Trombetta said.

"It's a pretty amazing opportunity. It's an adventure every year," Graser said.

