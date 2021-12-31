Mummers Parade in Philadelphia
M. Edlow for VISIT PHILADELPHIA

PHILADELPHIA — Saturday is, of course, the first day of 2022, but many in Philadelphia may hold off on their New Year's Day celebrations until Sunday.

That's when the Mummers are now scheduled to strut their way down Broad Street. The threat of rain on Saturday prompted organizers to postpone the 122nd Mummers Parade.

The day-long march is scheduled to begin at Philadelphia City Hall at 9 a.m. and proceed down South Broad Street to Washington Avenue.

The Fancy Brigade's ticketed shows at the Pennsylvania Convention Center will still go on as planned on Saturday.

Tags

