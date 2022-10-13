PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police have arrested a second suspect in the deadly ambush shooting near a high school.

Zyhied Jones, 17, was taken into custody Thursday on charges of murder and aggravated assault.

It comes a day after Yaaseen Bivins, 21, was arrested on the same charges.

Investigators believe they are two of several people involved in the Sept. 27 shooting near Roxborough High School that killed 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde and injured four other teens.

The gunmen opened fire as a high school football scrimmage was ending.

Police previously said they were looking for another named suspect, 16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorn, on murder charges.