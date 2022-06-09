PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police have released photos of another man wanted in connection with last weekend's deadly mass shooting.
Police are actively searching for two people.
Two other suspects are behind bars.
The district attorney's office says it has an arrest warrant for one of the three killings.
Prosecutors won't release more on that until the individual is in custody.
They say they hope to issue a warrant for a second killing soon.
No charges are planned in the third killing because officials consider that shooting self-defense.