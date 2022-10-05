PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia police released new surveillance video in the hunt for the gunmen who opened fire on high school football players leaving a scrimmage.

The video posted Wednesday shows five suspects, all dressed in black, running down the road and fleeing in a light-colored SUV after the shooting on Tuesday, Sept. 27, police say.

Surveillance video clips then show three of the suspects at a gas station and convenience store.

Police said Tuesday they are looking for Dayron Burney-Thorne, 16, on murder and other charges in the shooting outside Roxborough High School.

The group of suspects ambushed the victims around 4:30 p.m., just as the junior varsity football scrimmage was ending, police said. Nicolas Elizalde, 14, was killed. His funeral is set for 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Philadelphia Masjid.

Four others were injured.

The suspects fired more than 60 shots, police said.

The city is offering a $45,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

If you see any of the suspects pictured, don't approach them and instead call 911.

Anyone with information should call or text 215-686-8477. All tips will be confidential.